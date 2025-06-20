CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 13,649 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 420.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 184.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

BOX Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of BOX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,126,086.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,346 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

