Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Short Interest Update

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,651,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,906,000. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up approximately 39.1% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC owned 76.63% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEXI opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.89. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.

