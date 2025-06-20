CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,200,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,330,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,670,000 after buying an additional 826,988 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,060,000 after buying an additional 488,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after buying an additional 229,359 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

