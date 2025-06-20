CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,768.75. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $237,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 607,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,919.33. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457 shares of company stock worth $1,252,723 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $78.67 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

