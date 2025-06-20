CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

