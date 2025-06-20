Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mannatech Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.92. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

