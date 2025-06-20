CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

