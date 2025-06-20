Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $34.97 on Friday. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

About NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

