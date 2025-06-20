Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

