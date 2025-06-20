Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

