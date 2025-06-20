Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 107,580.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.