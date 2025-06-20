Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 300,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,859,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 143,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

