Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 122,128,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 69,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -572.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

