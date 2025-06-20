Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 156,262,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 61,678,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £976,757.10, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.