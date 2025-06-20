Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and traded as low as $123.79. Nemetschek shares last traded at $123.79, with a volume of 5 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Nemetschek Stock Down 1.0%
About Nemetschek
Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.
