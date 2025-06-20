Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.