Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

