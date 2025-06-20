ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 224.02 ($3.02), with a volume of 1655010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.10).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEGP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ME Group International from GBX 203 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.02. The company has a market cap of £859.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

