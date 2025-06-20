Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $5.98. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 684 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scully Royalty stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

