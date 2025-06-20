Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Shoal Games Trading Up 42.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.