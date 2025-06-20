Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $1,185,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,962 shares in the company, valued at $32,072,800.14. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Trading Down 2.1%

QLYS opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 35.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 92.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

