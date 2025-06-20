Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $2,449,791.63 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 190,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $2,449,791.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,418.28. This trade represents a 48.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $12.59 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 2,488.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of OppFi by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPFI shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

