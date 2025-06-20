Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 78,248 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,885,003.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,428,584.62. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $5,392,324.76.

Vertex Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.52 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vertex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Vertex by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

