Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 10,050 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total value of $1,824,778.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,837,864.61. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $89,278.32.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 749 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $135,913.54.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

