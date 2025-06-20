Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 138.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34,074.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.