Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

