Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells $2,286,577.51 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,570,516.24. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

