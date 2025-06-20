Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

