Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after buying an additional 935,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.