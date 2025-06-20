Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $133.35 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.