Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.