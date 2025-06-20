Clarius Group LLC Buys 271 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $360.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.49 and a 200-day moving average of $305.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

