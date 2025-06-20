Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,433,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 618,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $21,846,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 200,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 672,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.34 on Friday. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

