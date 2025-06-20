13,252 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

