Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

