Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $82,278.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,260,388.01. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $32,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,494,091. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624,472 shares of company stock worth $203,509,100. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.