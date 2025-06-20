Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

