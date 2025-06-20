Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,698,690.18. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,321 shares of company stock worth $20,606,770. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

