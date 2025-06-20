Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.