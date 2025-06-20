Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $23.09 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

