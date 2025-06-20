Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

