Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.