Hunter R. Murdock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $751,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.