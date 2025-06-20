Hunter R. Murdock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $751,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
AXSM opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXSM
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.