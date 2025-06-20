Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2%

MU opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,867. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

