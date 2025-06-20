REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells A$613,985.94 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,522 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$243.45 ($158.09), for a total transaction of A$613,985.94 ($398,692.17).
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.
REA Group Company Profile
