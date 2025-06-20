REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells A$613,985.94 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,522 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$243.45 ($158.09), for a total transaction of A$613,985.94 ($398,692.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

