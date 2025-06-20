Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 242 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $144.28.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.