Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $650,464.30 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $650,464.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45.

On Thursday, June 12th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $457,829.90.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $481,208.20.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $435,384.40.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $408,741.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $161.86 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $2,618,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.