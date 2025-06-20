Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Sells $903,300.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $91.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.