Joshua Isner Sells 905 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15.

On Monday, May 12th, Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total value of $6,149,790.00.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AXON opened at $770.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $806.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.