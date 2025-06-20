TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

