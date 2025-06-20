Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $583,000.

HACK stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

